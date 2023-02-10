Low End Severe Threat Friday, Soaker on Saturday

A front will slowly move south and east throughout the day. Highs could get near 70° south and east before the front completely crosses in.

The lack of daytime heating and the frontal passage will squash severe weather chances along and north/west of the Flint River. The best chance for something severe to happen in these areas will be around sunrise, but it remains very low.

The better chance for strong storms will be from 10-8pm in Lowdnes, Tift, Colquitt, Thomas, Brooks, Grady, Cook, Echols, Clinch, Lanier, Atkinson Counties and potentially nearby areas.

There shear for storms will exist, but it remains modest. Stability will also remain modest. The main threat is flooding rain 2-3″, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out 100%.. Everyone will get rain at some point tomorrow. That won’t be the only chance for rain.

Saturday will shape up to be as rainy, but the severe threat ends Friday night. Another inch or two can be added. Rain ends Sunday morning.

The low pressure providing the rain is cold core. That means areas towards Augusta and Atlanta could see snow. It’s not likely here.

Saturday will shape up to be cool and windy with temps in the 50s all day. Ongoing rain chances. Sunday will be windy. Clouds stick around. Highs near 60.

It’ll finally turn sunny on Monday. Lows in the 30s, highs in the 60s. Temperatures quickly rebound. Highs get to the 70s on Tuesday.

