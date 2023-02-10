Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Low End Severe Threat Friday, Soaker on Saturday

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A front will slowly move south and east throughout the day. Highs could get near 70° south and east before the front completely crosses in.

The lack of daytime heating and the frontal passage will squash severe weather chances along and north/west of the Flint River. The best chance for something severe to happen in these areas will be around sunrise, but it remains very low.

The better chance for strong storms will be from 10-8pm in Lowdnes, Tift, Colquitt, Thomas, Brooks, Grady, Cook, Echols, Clinch, Lanier, Atkinson Counties and potentially nearby areas.

There shear for storms will exist, but it remains modest. Stability will also remain modest. The main threat is flooding rain 2-3″, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out 100%.. Everyone will get rain at some point tomorrow. That won’t be the only chance for rain.

Saturday will shape up to be as rainy, but the severe threat ends Friday night. Another inch or two can be added. Rain ends Sunday morning.

The low pressure providing the rain is cold core. That means areas towards Augusta and Atlanta could see snow. It’s not likely here.

Saturday will shape up to be cool and windy with temps in the 50s all day. Ongoing rain chances. Sunday will be windy. Clouds stick around. Highs near 60.

It’ll finally turn sunny on Monday. Lows in the 30s, highs in the 60s. Temperatures quickly rebound. Highs get to the 70s on Tuesday.

-

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident.
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
WALB
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
Albany native Bobby Powell is one of 12 finalists to be the Atlanta Braves' new PA announcer. ...
Albany man among finalists for next ‘Voice of the Braves’
Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants.
Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Preparing a severe weather kit and keeping it updated is super important.
Lowndes EMA: It’s important to stay prepared for severe weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast