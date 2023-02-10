Ask the Expert
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84, eastbound lanes closed

(MGN Photo)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles were involved and that the collision happened earlier this afternoon.

One person is in critical condition, and three others are reported to have minor injuries.

TSCO also said the weather seems to have played a role in the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

