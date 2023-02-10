Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Fisherman dies after falling through ice

Vermont police said a man has died after he fell through a frozen lake. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont say a fisherman has died after falling through ice on a frozen lake this week.

Vermont State Police report rescue crews found 62-year-old Wayne Alexander in the waters of Lake Champlain Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit.

He was rushed to the hospital in Burlington, but police said he later died.

Investigators said Alexander’s death appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious. However, an autopsy is planned to determine his cause of death.

Authorities said a family member had called them earlier that evening after finding Alexander’s truck parked at the Grand Isle State Park when he failed to return home after a day of ice fishing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident.
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
Albany native Bobby Powell is one of 12 finalists to be the Atlanta Braves' new PA announcer. ...
Albany man among finalists for next ‘Voice of the Braves’
Photo of rape and kidnapping suspect Cornelius Ward
APD: Man arrested on rape and kidnapping charges
Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants.
Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war
North Carolina authorities say a police dog has died unexpectedly.
‘Tragic’: 1-year-old police K-9 dies unexpectedly
The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Here's a preview of what you’ll see during the commercial breaks. (CNN, POPCORNERS, M&M,...
Super-sized Super Bowl ads you'll see Sunday
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath