Rain, heavy at times & some strong storms today with temps in the 60s. Saturday soaker & breezy, temps in the 50s. Sunday turns salvageable: A morning shower, turning sunny in the afternoon, cool and breezy. Frosty start to Monday and mild by Valentine’s. Warming back to 80 mid-week with scattered showers and storms returning.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

