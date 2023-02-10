Ask the Expert
Heavy rain, strong storms & dropping temperatures
Rain, heavy at times & some strong storms today with temps in the 60s. Saturday soaker & breezy, temps in the 50s. Sunday turns salvageable: A morning shower, t
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Rain, heavy at times & some strong storms today with temps in the 60s. Saturday soaker & breezy, temps in the 50s. Sunday turns salvageable: A morning shower, turning sunny in the afternoon, cool and breezy. Frosty start to Monday and mild by Valentine’s. Warming back to 80 mid-week with scattered showers and storms returning.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

