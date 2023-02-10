Boys & Girls Club of Albany receives state renovation funds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Club of Albany is one step closer to getting some much-needed renovations.

The check was for $1.85 million, which will go towards improving the inside of the club.

U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop says these funds are essential because the Boys & Girls Club is essential.

“Constructing that time in a positive way that Boys and Girls Clubs do is very, very helpful in building the kind of future leaders that we need,” Congressman Bishop said. “Young people make up maybe 40% of our population. But they’re 100% of our future. So I’m always happy to support youth organizations that build strong character and leadership in our young people.”

Congressman Sanford Bishop. (WALB)

The facility will also get a new air filtration system because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been able to renovate quite a few of the clubs,” President of the Albany Boys and Girls Club Board, Mack Bryson said. “Jefferson street club is the next one to get renovated. We’re going to have new air, new electricity. We’re going to redo bathrooms. Redo some of the other - redo the outside facade. It’s going to look great.”

Mack Bryson is the president of the board. (WALB)

The Sumter County Boys & Girls Club will also see some changes.

“At our Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter unit in Plains, they’re going to get a brand new playground. This is something that was needed. When they joined our board, he told me that he would be willing to do anything to ensure that this club would always be open,” Former Albany Boys and Girls Club CEO Marvin Laster said.

The Jimmy Carter facility will also see an upgraded basketball court and possibly soccer fields.

