ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges, including rape and kidnapping, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police say Cornelius Ward attacked and raped a woman in October 2022.

Ward was arrested and charged with rape, sodomy, elder abuse and exploitation, kidnapping and first-degree burglary on Thursday.

