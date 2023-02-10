Anthony Mareus signs with Shorter University

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - One of the most rewarding things about being a Sportscaster is the joy displayed on the faces of families as their child lives out their dream. Whether it’s hearing their name in a highlight or the day they sign to further their academic and athletic career.

Tiftarea Panthers offensive lineman Anthony Mareus has done exactly that and the people he cares about most were there. Mareus is signing to play football at Shorter University. He was celebrated by fellow seniors, teammates, coaches, and of course family! His grandmother expressed how special the moment was after not seeing him for nearly four months. The newest Hawk wasn’t shy about telling me the important role his family played in his journey saying,

“My family has been a big impact, a major impact on my journey. There were times I didn’t really have any motivation, they picked me right back up. You know they just helped me get to where I’m at today. The hard-working person I am,the hard work ethic, you know everything. They helped me with everything.”

A work ethic that Mareus is proud of both on and off the field. He has definitely put the student in student-athlete.

“Shorter University is getting a playmaker. A person that is going to make plays. They are getting an IQ, high IQ person and a mean offensive lineman. This moment signifies for me that hard work pays off basically. I Always work hard in the weight room, work hard specifically in the classroom to keep your grades up and stuff. You can’t go anywhere without any grades you know. Coming in with a 3.6 I’m going to try to leave with a 3.7, so it just showed that my hard work is paying off.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.