Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in Albany’s 3rd Ward are learning about new projects in the area.

Many people showed up to the ward’s town hall meeting on Thursday to voice their opinions on the area’s crime, road conditions and new improvements set to be made at Driskell Park Recreation Center.

“I think several things have changed. I think what we had to do and what we did tonight, we were able to articulate that and convey that to the community,” Director of Recreation and Parks, Steven Belk said. “What’s really important is always about how we collaborate, how we communicate and how we cooperate with each other. And that was exhibited tonight.”

Steven Belk is the Director of Recreation and Parks. (WALB)

WALB was told the facility is set to undergo a $6.3 million renovation, which will entail knocking the building down and building it from scratch.

The new community center will provide programs for all types of people. That includes young children and children with special needs.

Timothy Hudson, an attendee at the meeting, says he showed up for a multitude of reasons.

“Well, just coming out trying to see what we got going on in the city. And get down the crime situation we have going on in our community,” Hudson said. “And we got the new project they have for recreation. And then we got roads improvement we have to do in our ward.”

Belk says meetings like this need to be done more often.

“We’re going to take these types of meetings throughout the, what we call, the ‘Commissioners’ Ward.’ Tonight, it was Commissioner Gaines. So next time we’ll look at doing it with some others. We want to make sure all the commissioners are celebrating with us in this type of environment,” Belk said.

