Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Alabama congressman calls for abolishing U.S. Dept. of Education

An Alabama congressman has filed legislation that would abolish the U.S. Department of...
An Alabama congressman has filed legislation that would abolish the U.S. Department of Education in favor of direct funding to each state for elementary and secondary education.(DC Bureau)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - An Alabama congressman has filed legislation that would abolish the U.S. Department of Education in favor of direct funding to each state for elementary and secondary education.

Republican Rep. Barry Moore, who serves Alabama’s 2nd District in Congress, called the Education Department “a nest of radical D.C. activists masquerading as educators pushing indoctrination schemes of radical anti-American ideas.”

The legislation would create block grants that would be allocated to each state.

“Across our country, we have seen taxpayer dollars used to expose children to radical gender and race ideologies without the consent of their parents,” Moore said. “The education of our children should not belong to the federal government – it is time to return those rights to parents.”

It’s unclear how much support Moore’s bill has in the House, but it would almost certainly fail to pass the Democrat-held U.S. Senate or be signed by President Joe Biden.

Moore’s bill is cosponsored by five fellow Republicans including Reps. Ralph Norman (SC-05), Matt Gaetz (FL-01), Byron Donalds (FL-19), Marjorie Taylor Green (GA-14), and Eli Crane (AZ-02).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident.
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
Albany native Bobby Powell is one of 12 finalists to be the Atlanta Braves' new PA announcer. ...
Albany man among finalists for next ‘Voice of the Braves’
Photo of rape and kidnapping suspect Cornelius Ward
APD: Man arrested on rape and kidnapping charges
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour

Latest News

City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels
Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels
Tonight was a special night all across the world celebrating those with special needs making...
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
The road will be closed from Friday until the water recedes, GDOT says.
Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels
Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history
Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history