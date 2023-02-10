34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — The Albany Chamber of Commerce hosted its 34th annual Quail Hunting event on Thursday. It aimed to provide people with opportunities for business development.

Georgia is known for its hospitality, outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. The Northern Bobwhite, also known as Virginia Quail, is a bird that generates revenue for South Georgia.

“We are fortunate in the state of Georgia to have a very robust economic development. Pat Wilson being the commissioner who is always helping promote the state of Georgia around the country and around the world,” Lt. Governor of Georgia Burt Jones said.

The annual Georgia Quail Hunt event aims to build partnerships and relationships that result in economic development.

“This is a long-term partnership and we start this partnership by taking them out in quail fields. And it’s a pretty unique opportunity that has benefitted the state of Georgia for 34 years now,” Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Pat Wilson said.

Jana Dyke, president and CEO of the Albany/Dougherty Economic Commission, gave insight as to how this has helped businesses locally.

“I attended my first quail hunt 24 years ago, and it has definitely grown exponentially during that time. Our community has also benefitted from this event. We have several businesses that have located here that have participated in the hunt,” Dyke said.

A key takeaway from the event is that it takes consistency, logistics, and workforce for a business to thrive in Georgia.

