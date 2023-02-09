Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Target’s Black History Month collection has selected the top three finalists, and two of them are from the Good Life City.

Cameron Burnam and Mekenzy Linder are fine arts majors, and they said the inspiration and push came from their professors who encouraged them to apply.

Linder said she got the idea to submit her design from conversations of cultural appropriation in class.

“A lot of people they look up to and have Black icons that they look up to. But we’re constantly ripped off and stolen from. So that was kind of the idea for the name,” Linder, a Norfolk State University student, said.

Burnam said he is usually skeptical of contests because he didn’t think he would win. But he quickly changed his mind after he says people saw a reflection of themselves in his design.

Cameron Burnam, far right, was one of the three finalists chosen and he is representing Albany State University. His design is titled "Culture." (Source: WALB)

“The thought behind it was my oldest sister who passed away, and she used to do hair. So I thought about her and the impact she had on my life, and not just her but the other woman in my life, which is very strong, prevalent, and obvious in my life,” Burnam, an Albany State University student, said.

Burnam’s design was sold out in a week. He feels his design can reach all Black women.

“And I kind of wanted to pay homage to all types of Black women and to show that Black woman hair in and itself is culture Black culture,” said Burnam.

At first, it didn’t hit Linder that she was a finalist.

“I didn’t have a reaction at first and so I sent it to my parents, and they were really excited. I don’t think I had a reaction until I saw it in the stores,” Linder said.

Both winners said they’re shocked they won but grateful for how support they’ve gotten. If given the chance again, they said they would love to work with Target again.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.