Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia.

Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.

Other counties like Lowndes County, Jones County and Wilcox County have experienced the same things. Chief Persely says the suspects committing the car thefts have no jurisdictional boundaries. He shared some similarities they’ve seen from the victims’ standpoint.

The suspects are thought to be from Albany.

“The biggest trend is people leaving their vehicles running, still on and unsecured. Folks just walk up there and get inside the vehicle and take off,” Persely said.

Social media and technology have helped law enforcement identify where the stolen cars have been. He says oftentimes, thieves will break into a vehicle to steal the spare keys, come back later, and then steal it.

“It’s normally more than one person. There may be several of them together in another stolen vehicle and they’re looking for other vehicles to steal,” Persley said.

Chief Persley is encouraging the community to take the extra moments to turn their vehicle off, take all their keys with them and lock their car doors. He says he believes doing this will help limit the number of thefts in the region.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.