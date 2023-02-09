Lowndes EMA: It’s important to stay prepared for severe weather

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging everyone to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Not even a month ago, Cook County, which is just one county over from Lowndes County, saw significant damage to their homes after a tornado came through leaving many distraught and devastated.

This week is an important reminder to be prepared for any time severe weather strikes.

One woman who lives in Cook County where there was significant damage says one homeowner had over 20 trees come down from the past storm.

She says don’t ignore the precautions and be prepared.

“Even whenever you’re supposed to be going to a smaller room, you’ve got to have flashlights, you’ve got to have candles. We were scrambling around trying to find them,” a Cook County resident said. “So it is very important for you to have those candles and flashlights because we couldn’t see anything.”

Lowndes County EMA leaders say severe weather, whether it’s a tornado, flood, or thunderstorm, is something that can happen suddenly.

“We encourage all Lowndes County residents to be prepared for any type of severe weather. We want you to be prepared in the event that when we experience those in the coming months. Because we are headed into the spring season where we do see a lot of tornado activity, as well as pop-up thunderstorms,” Public Information Officer for Lowndes County, Meghan Barwick, said.

Having an up-to-date emergency kit ready and stocked with everything you need for your family and pets for at least three days is key.

“Our area can go under a severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch, or warning at any time. And we want you and your family to be prepared. Always have a plan and communicate that plan with others,” Barwick said.

Lowndes County leaders say, on February 8th, tornado safety is emphasized. It’s practiced not only throughout homes but schools and businesses, and across the state also.

