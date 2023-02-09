Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Healing Hearts: The power of true love

A recent poll found that most Americans believe true love does exist. And over 67% feel they’ve...
A recent poll found that most Americans believe true love does exist. And over 67% feel they’ve experienced it. The good news is the older you get, the more likely you will find it.(Shutterstock.com/The Conversation)
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - A recent poll found that most Americans believe true love does exist. And over 67% feel they’ve experienced it. The good news is the older you get, the more likely you will find it. Not only will you find it, but research shows it could be good for your health. Research shows our heart is physically impacted by our emotions and moods. Over time, feeling love or similar emotions can nurture and protect the heart.

“He was very handsome, and he still is,” said Maria Smith.

Maria Smith married the man of her dreams in a small roadside chapel. Forty years later, Maria and Joe share everything, including chronic genetic heart issues.

“I believe that I am still alive today because of her,” said Joseph Smith.

Joe and Maria’s deep positive emotions are good for their health.

“When you feel loved you are more secure, you feel secure, you’re more open to loving other people, and that helps the disease, that helps you to heal,” said Dr. Puxiao Cen with Advent Health Medical Group Cardiology.

Scientists in Michigan say feeling in love, or cuddling can increase oxytocin. Oxytocin is the “feel good or love” hormone and it can stimulate stem cells in the heart’s outer layer. The studies show that oxytocin can activate heart repair mechanisms in injured zebrafish hearts and human cell cultures opening the door to potential new therapies for heart regeneration in humans.

“If you have less inflammation, less stress, more loving in your life, then those plagues tend to be more stable,” said Cen.

If you’re in love, you’re calmer and more at peace, which could translate to lower blood pressure and that’s the perfect elixir for a happy heart.

“When you feel that someone cares about you, when you feel that you have someone that supports you, anything is doable,” said Mariah Smith.

Besides love helping your heart, other benefits include improved immune health, lower blood pressure, and faster recovery from illness.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child...
Grandmother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old granddaughter
The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road,...
Dougherty Co. police search for suspect in smash and grab burglary
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force worked with local officials to investigate a...
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Naquavus Shanorris Taylor, Sr. is wanted on aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children...
APD: Man wanted for attacking woman, attempting to hit her, another with car

Latest News

WALB
ATC opens radiology technology lab
Black History Month
Learn, Honor and Embrace: Celebrating Black History Month
On average, women spend up to $20 per menstrual cycle on period products.
South Georgians react to Senate bill potentially ending “Pink Tax” on feminine products
Ga. Senate bill could lower the cost of feminine products
Ga. Senate bill could lower the cost of feminine products