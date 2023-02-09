Healing Hearts: The power of true love

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - A recent poll found that most Americans believe true love does exist. And over 67% feel they’ve experienced it. The good news is the older you get, the more likely you will find it. Not only will you find it, but research shows it could be good for your health. Research shows our heart is physically impacted by our emotions and moods. Over time, feeling love or similar emotions can nurture and protect the heart.

“He was very handsome, and he still is,” said Maria Smith.

Maria Smith married the man of her dreams in a small roadside chapel. Forty years later, Maria and Joe share everything, including chronic genetic heart issues.

“I believe that I am still alive today because of her,” said Joseph Smith.

Joe and Maria’s deep positive emotions are good for their health.

“When you feel loved you are more secure, you feel secure, you’re more open to loving other people, and that helps the disease, that helps you to heal,” said Dr. Puxiao Cen with Advent Health Medical Group Cardiology.

Scientists in Michigan say feeling in love, or cuddling can increase oxytocin. Oxytocin is the “feel good or love” hormone and it can stimulate stem cells in the heart’s outer layer. The studies show that oxytocin can activate heart repair mechanisms in injured zebrafish hearts and human cell cultures opening the door to potential new therapies for heart regeneration in humans.

“If you have less inflammation, less stress, more loving in your life, then those plagues tend to be more stable,” said Cen.

If you’re in love, you’re calmer and more at peace, which could translate to lower blood pressure and that’s the perfect elixir for a happy heart.

“When you feel that someone cares about you, when you feel that you have someone that supports you, anything is doable,” said Mariah Smith.

Besides love helping your heart, other benefits include improved immune health, lower blood pressure, and faster recovery from illness.

