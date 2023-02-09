Ask the Expert
Georgia artists share Black history through art in Albany

Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black history is everywhere. And during February, it’s popping up in the form of art across Albany.

Throughout the historic month, one local artist is making sure to share her message of humanization through Black history in her artwork.

“I always see all the same imagery and the same traumatic imagery of George Floyd and the police kneeling on his neck and things like that. So I want to bring something lighter to it,” Ke’Chanbria Ball, an Albany Artist, said.

Ke'Chanbria Ball is sharing her art with the community at an exhibit located at the Albany...
Ke'Chanbria Ball is sharing her art with the community at an exhibit located at the Albany Area Arts council.(WALB)

When you look at Bell’s artwork you’ll see something similar in each piece — Black joy.

“The humanizing aspect that is in the majority of my pieces is the smile. So a smile is universal,” Ball said.

She said she’s been painting all her life. Through just a stroke of paint, she’s been able to depict different people that have inspired her to share stories of inclusion.

“I want people to feel included whenever they walk in the gallery with my artwork. I also want to educate the community on different aspects of what it means to be Black,” she said.

So, what does it mean to be Black?

“Whew, that’s a very loaded question. It’s fluidity because being Black is an umbrella term,” Ball said.

That’s something she also includes in almost all of her artwork.

“With the poured paint that’s on the background in a lot of my artwork, different colors I use it kind of speaks to that in the Africa Diaspora,” she added. “Our history doesn’t just start with slavery. Black history really means the motherland to me.”

Ball said Black joy is depicted in most of her art.
Ball said Black joy is depicted in most of her art.(WALB)

Bell’s work will be on display at the Albany Area Arts Council until March 23.

Black history is everywhere, including right at the Albany Museum of Art, where there is currently four African American Georgia artists’ artwork on display in honor of Black History Month.

Cedric Smith, an artist out of Macon, has his piece titled “From Cotton to Roses” on display. In the piece, he shares that the first jockeys were African American.

Cderic Smith is an artist out of Macon, Georgia.
Cderic Smith is an artist out of Macon, Georgia.(Cedric Smith)

“Whenever I learn something, as far as from research and stuff I always do it in the form of paintings so I can show people who probably didn’t know the same thing,” Smith said.

It’s that educational aspect of Smith’s work that pushes him to celebrate African Americans not just in February but all year round--something a lot of other artists take pride in doing as well.

“A lot of art by Black artists just really started getting a lot of attention. The challenge is getting Blacks to museums because that’s not something, once again, that’s taught in school,” he said.

By using his voice through paintings, Smith is hoping everyone will open their eyes to the history right in front of them.

One of Smith's pieces showcases the first African American Jockeys.
One of Smith's pieces showcases the first African American Jockeys.(WALB)

That’s something Heather Nichlos agrees with as her kids have been inspired by many African American figures.

“Because of our community we really want to dive in so they have a lot more knowledge and can be all-inclusive and we can move our community forward,” Nichlos said.

Anyone can go see many of these Georgia artists’ artwork at the Albany Art Museum throughout this month in the Haley Gallery for no charge.

