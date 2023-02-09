Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Weather

Thunderstorms to Heavy Rain
Mild, breezy with a few showers late this afternoon. Scattered storms this evening become likely overnight with a Marginal Risk of severe storms & excessive rai
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mild, breezy with a few showers late this afternoon. Scattered storms this evening become likely overnight with a Marginal Risk of severe storms & excessive rainfall lasting through Friday evening. Temps cool into the 50s this weekend and it stays wet until midday Sunday. Frosty start Monday warms back to 70° for Valentine’s Day. Scattered thunderstorms return mid-week and we warm back towards 80 by Thursday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child...
Grandmother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old granddaughter
The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road,...
Dougherty Co. police search for suspect in smash and grab burglary
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force worked with local officials to investigate a...
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Naquavus Shanorris Taylor, Sr. is wanted on aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children...
APD: Man wanted for attacking woman, attempting to hit her, another with car

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Preparing a severe weather kit and keeping it updated is super important.
Lowndes EMA: It’s important to stay prepared for severe weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 02/08/23 6 PM
First Alert Forecast 02/08/23 6 PM