Mild, breezy with a few showers late this afternoon. Scattered storms this evening become likely overnight with a Marginal Risk of severe storms & excessive rainfall lasting through Friday evening. Temps cool into the 50s this weekend and it stays wet until midday Sunday. Frosty start Monday warms back to 70° for Valentine’s Day. Scattered thunderstorms return mid-week and we warm back towards 80 by Thursday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.