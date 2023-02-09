First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Currently, a high-pressure system is allowing us to stay dry and it is funneling in warm, moist air. What does this mean for the rest of the evening? We will continue to see the onset of more cloud cover and potentially even areas of patchy fog starting to arrive east of the I-75 corridor.

Thursday, we will be seeing low-pressure pushing closer to southwest Georgia to bring in showers and thunderstorms. The current timing for rainfall to start is in the late afternoon and evening. A marginal risk of severe weather is expected for any thunderstorms that may develop. Main threats include damaging winds and a tornado threat (mainly east of and along a line from GA 216). These showers and storms will last until the start of Friday. This frontal system will stall out before a new low-pressure system lifts forward to continue the showers and thunderstorms. This will continue that severe weather threat for another day at a marginal risk, again with the same threats as Thursday. Flash flooding is possible for both days as heavy rainfall is expected in some areas. More rain is expected Saturday.

Highs will cool down as the front pushes through from the 70s Thursday down into the 50s for the weekend. Drier Sunday with cold morning lows (the 30s are likely). Warmer highs are back for Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.