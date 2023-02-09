Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Disney is planning more ‘Frozen’ and ‘Toy Story’ sequels

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in...
Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both hit franchises.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is not letting go of its hit franchises “Frozen” or “Toy Story” anytime soon.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both popular franchises.

The first “Frozen” film hit theaters in 2013 to a massive reception and was followed up with “Frozen 2″ in 2019. The sequel grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

The first installment of the “Toy Story” franchise premiered in 1995 and was an instant classic. The newly announced sequel will follow “Toy Story 4,” which premiered in theaters in 2019.

“Toy Story 4″ continued the franchise’s box office success by earning glowing reviews and grossing more than $1 billion.

Further details on the new sequels were not yet given.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child...
Grandmother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old granddaughter
The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road,...
Dougherty Co. police search for suspect in smash and grab burglary
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force worked with local officials to investigate a...
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Naquavus Shanorris Taylor, Sr. is wanted on aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children...
APD: Man wanted for attacking woman, attempting to hit her, another with car

Latest News

'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz will appear on a new U.S. quarter.
‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz to get her own US quarter
Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident.
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy program
FILE - Eugene Lee poses with his Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for "Wicked" at the Tony...
Eugene Lee, award-winning Broadway, ‘SNL’ set designer, dies
Goodnow said Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say