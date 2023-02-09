City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to increase affordable housing in 2023 and they’re starting in South Albany.

City commissioners said Ragsdale Subdivision, commonly known as Mary Young Cummings Park, is one incomplete project they’re hoping to get started in 2023.

“What we’re attempting to do at the City of Albany is restart that housing development. This being one of the areas that we want to see new growth, new homes built and reestablishing a great quality of life here in south Albany.” Demetrius Young, Ward 6 city commissioner, said.

This initiative is something the commission is making a priority for 2023.

Young said vacant structures and the style of some homes in downtown Albany contribute to why people are not buying homes in this area.

“This is a place that suffered greatly from the Flood of 1994. A lot of the houses had to be raised off the ground and for most people, this is a hindrance. But we’re going to try and create some affordable housing,” Young said.

Young said the goal is to change the narrative around purchasing homes in Albany.

“We’re trying to get away from the terms of ‘low moderate income,’ those things that kind of scare people, but affordable housing for your particular situation,” Young said.

New Dougherty County Commission Chair Lorenzo Heard also wants to change the narrative around housing in Albany.

“It’s easy to be negative when all you hear is negative. You repeat it without thinking is that all about us, is that all we have,” Heard said.

If you’re interested in becoming a homeowner and need assistance, call the Georiga Office of Community and Economic Development at (404) 679-4840.

