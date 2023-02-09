Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing

This initiative is something the Albany City Commission is making a priority for 2023.
By Riley Armant
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to increase affordable housing in 2023 and they’re starting in South Albany.

City commissioners said Ragsdale Subdivision, commonly known as Mary Young Cummings Park, is one incomplete project they’re hoping to get started in 2023.

“What we’re attempting to do at the City of Albany is restart that housing development. This being one of the areas that we want to see new growth, new homes built and reestablishing a great quality of life here in south Albany.” Demetrius Young, Ward 6 city commissioner, said.

This initiative is something the commission is making a priority for 2023.

Young said vacant structures and the style of some homes in downtown Albany contribute to why people are not buying homes in this area.

“This is a place that suffered greatly from the Flood of 1994. A lot of the houses had to be raised off the ground and for most people, this is a hindrance. But we’re going to try and create some affordable housing,” Young said.

Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young said vacant structures and the style of some homes in...
Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young said vacant structures and the style of some homes in downtown Albany contribute to why people are not buying homes in this area.(Source: WALB)

Young said the goal is to change the narrative around purchasing homes in Albany.

“We’re trying to get away from the terms of ‘low moderate income,’ those things that kind of scare people, but affordable housing for your particular situation,” Young said.

New Dougherty County Commission Chair Lorenzo Heard also wants to change the narrative around housing in Albany.

“It’s easy to be negative when all you hear is negative. You repeat it without thinking is that all about us, is that all we have,” Heard said.

If you’re interested in becoming a homeowner and need assistance, call the Georiga Office of Community and Economic Development at (404) 679-4840.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child...
Grandmother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old granddaughter
The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road,...
Dougherty Co. police search for suspect in smash and grab burglary
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force worked with local officials to investigate a...
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Albany native Bobby Powell is one of 12 finalists to be the Atlanta Braves' new PA announcer. ...
Albany man among finalists for next ‘Voice of the Braves’

Latest News

WALB
City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing
Black artists featured at Albany Arts Council
Black artists featured at Albany Arts Council
WALB
Lowndes High recognizes S.T.A.R student, teacher of the year
DNA technology solves almost four decade old southwest Ga. death investigation case