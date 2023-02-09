Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Bear escapes enclosure, eludes staff for 90 minutes, zoo reports

Represeanvies with the Saint Louis Zoo said an Andean bear was found outside of its enclosure...
Represeanvies with the Saint Louis Zoo said an Andean bear was found outside of its enclosure this week.(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Cory Stark and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Officials at a zoo in Missouri say staff found a bear outside of its enclosure Tuesday morning.

KMOV reports staff at the Saint Louis Zoo located an Andean bear, named Ben, outside of an enclosure in the River’s Edge immersion exhibit.

Represeatnvies with the zoo said it took the team about 90 minutes to get the nearly 300-pound bear back into its enclosure.

Billy Brennan, director of public relations at the zoo, said it was a challenge to get the bear sedated because it was in a heavily wooded area and difficult to get a clear tranquilizer shot.

Brennan said Ben was eventually placed back into the enclosure. The animal was reportedly checked medically after the incident and doing fine.

According to Brennan, Ben was meddling with steel mesh in the enclosure which caused one of the steel cables to break. This created a small hole for the bear to climb through.

Representatives with the zoo said the team is now in the process of inspecting the habitat and others that have a similar steel mesh enclosure to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

The Saint Louis Zoo said the incident happened before it opened at 10 a.m. So, no one was in danger, but it did cancel its morning preschool classes that day.

Zoo officials called Tuesday’s incident extremely rare.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court hearing was for Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes, who were both charged in connection to the...
Hearing continued for Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes Ben Hill Co. charges in Grinstead case
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force worked with local officials to investigate a...
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road,...
Dougherty Co. police search for suspect in smash and grab burglary
Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child...
Grandmother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old granddaughter
Albany police say when they recovered the sword they found blood near the edge.
No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany

Latest News

In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Turkish leader acknowledges ‘shortcomings’ in quake response
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022.
Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack
Authorities said gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about...
Shooting outside NYC school wounds 2 students, guard
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin waves after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page...
Damar Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award