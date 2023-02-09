APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 38-year-old has died following injuries from a January shooting incident and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of S Harding Street.
APD officials said a suspect has not been identified and the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
