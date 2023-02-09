Albany Commissioner Jon Howard receives Black History Month proclamation for his 29 years of service

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany commissioner is being honored as part of Black History Month by the mayor of Albany.

Mayor Bo Dorough presented the honor to Albany City Commissioner Jon “J.B.” Howard on Wednesday night.

WALB spoke with Howard and his work truly speaks for itself. From working on voter registration to improving the lives of his constituents, he has accomplished a lot.

“It was really gratifying. I have known Commissioner Howard since he was a student at Albany State then now college. He took a couple classes from me constitutional law, and judicial processes and others. And I knew then that he was really interested in the community. And he has really lived out that dream. I am really impressed with 29 years of service,” Nyota Tucker, a retired educator, said.

Tucker was Howard’s professor back at Albany State where she first saw the passion and extent of the impact he would have on people.

“When you have nothing to lose, you get what we have in Albany. And that’s what we have to fix first. I think that commissioner Howard has spent so much of his time, and I am pleased that he has focused on the problems and ills of this community,” Dougherty County Commissioner Gloria Gaines said.

Gaines said she applauds Howard for his attention to some of the issues in Albany and his overall commitment.

Howard has served for 29 years, making him the longest-serving commissioner. He says he doesn’t plan to stop the work he has created anytime soon.

