Adopt your new love of your life at Pet Supplies Plus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Adopt the love of your life on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Pet Supplies Plus, 1224 N Westover Blvd, from noon-4 p.m.

Albany Humane Society will be out front with so many of its friendly furry animals that are ready to find their forever homes. Stop by on Feb. 18 to support the Albany Humane Society. You can’t buy love, but you can adopt.

Sponsored locally by: WALB, Pet Supplies Plus, Sunbelt Ford Lincoln of Albany, and Fleming & Riles Insurance

