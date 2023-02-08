Ask the Expert
Trump ex-lawyer Cohen meets again with New York prosecutors

FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, said it was the 15th time he had met with prosecutors.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen said he was meeting yet again Wednesday with New York City prosecutors who have spent years examining the former president’s financial dealings.

Cohen stopped briefly to talk with reporters as he entered the Manhattan district attorney’s office. He said it was the 15th time he had met with prosecutors.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently convened a new grand jury to hear evidence related to payments Cohen helped arrange in 2016 to two women who claimed to have had sexual encounters with Trump.

“I don’t know why I’m here yet. We’ll find out as soon as I get upstairs,” Cohen said.

Cohen was previously one of Trump’s top lieutenants, acting as a liaison with the media and handling some of his legal and business affairs. But after federal prosecutors charged Cohen with tax evasion and criminal campaign finance violations, the two have become enemies.

Cohen testified before Congress that Trump’s company misled banks and others about the value of its assets, helping to spur investigations that led to the Trump Organization’s conviction in December on charges that it helped some of its executives avoid personal income taxes.

The existence of the new grand jury was previously confirmed by two people familiar with the investigation, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the secret proceeding.

Trump has denied having extramarital affairs with either of the women — porn star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal. Trump’s lawyers have said the payments were legal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Source: CNN/NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE/WABC/POOL/YOUTUBE/NOWTHIS NEWS/WFOR/DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/SPECTRUM NEWS NY1

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

