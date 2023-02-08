Registration now open for Albany Museum of Art spring break camps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Registration is open for the spring break camps at the Albany Museum of Art (AMA).

The camps are offered for two weeks for kids in grades kindergarten through seventh grade. Both camps have an “Under the Sea” theme.

“We know that just because the kids are out of school, it doesn’t always mean that parents can get away from work on spring break week, too,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming, said. “Parents can drop off their kids as early as 8 a.m. and pick them up as late as 5 p.m. at no additional cost.”

The camps will last from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily from March 27-31 and April 3-7. There is also a half-day option from 9 a.m.-noon.

Full-day campers may bring a brown-bag lunch or parents can sign up the campers for daily lunches for an additional fee. The half-day option does not include a lunch option.

“Of course, our longstanding tradition at Albany Museum of Art camps is a free pizza lunch on the last day of each camp,” Vanoteghem said. “The Friday pizza party for all campers.”

AMA members get a discount on camp tuition. The weekly cost for AMA members is $190 for the full-day option with lunch and $150 without lunch. The half-day option for AMA members is $100.

The weekly cost for camp tuition with lunch is $240 for future members and $190 without lunch. The half-day option is $150.

Register for the camps at www.albanymuseum.com/spring-break-art-camp.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.