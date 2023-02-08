Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

IRS says Georgians should delay filing 2022 taxes if received a relief check

The IRS is warning taxpayers to wait if they live in a state where refund checks were distributed.
The IRS releases some key points to remember before filing taxes.
The IRS releases some key points to remember before filing taxes.(MGN)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tax season is here, and the federal government and the state are now accepting returns but now the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers to wait if they live in a state where refund checks were distributed.

For those who have already filed, the advice is not to file an amended tax return right now.

According to the Tax Foundation, a total of 18 states issued rebates last year: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

RELATED | Read this before choosing someone to do your taxes

Atlanta News First received this statement from the Internal Revenue Service Wednesday:

The IRS is aware of questions involving special tax refunds or payments made by states in 2022; we are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers. There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex. We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week.

For taxpayers uncertain about the taxability of their state payments, the IRS recommends they wait until additional guidance is available or consult with a reputable tax professional. For taxpayers and tax preparers with questions, the best course of action is to wait for additional clarification on state payments rather than calling the IRS. We also do not recommend amending a previously filed 2022 return.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court hearing was for Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes, who were both charged in connection to the...
Hearing continued for Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes Ben Hill Co. charges in Grinstead case
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force worked with local officials to investigate a...
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road,...
Dougherty Co. police search for suspect in smash and grab burglary
Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child...
Grandmother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old granddaughter
Albany police say when they recovered the sword they found blood near the edge.
No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany

Latest News

The lab is an upgrade from older technology where students had to do more manual work.
ATC opens radiology technology lab
The Albany Museum of Art "Under the Sea" spring break will be on March 27-31 and April 3-7.
Registration now open for Albany Museum of Art spring break camps
Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants.
Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect
Naquavus Shanorris Taylor, Sr. is wanted on aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children...
APD: Man wanted for attacking woman, attempting to hit her, another with car