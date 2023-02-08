IRS says Georgians should delay filing 2022 taxes if received a relief check

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tax season is here, and the federal government and the state are now accepting returns but now the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers to wait if they live in a state where refund checks were distributed.

For those who have already filed, the advice is not to file an amended tax return right now.

According to the Tax Foundation, a total of 18 states issued rebates last year: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Atlanta News First received this statement from the Internal Revenue Service Wednesday:

The IRS is aware of questions involving special tax refunds or payments made by states in 2022; we are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers. There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex. We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week.

For taxpayers uncertain about the taxability of their state payments, the IRS recommends they wait until additional guidance is available or consult with a reputable tax professional. For taxpayers and tax preparers with questions, the best course of action is to wait for additional clarification on state payments rather than calling the IRS. We also do not recommend amending a previously filed 2022 return.

