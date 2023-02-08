Ask the Expert
Georgia lawmakers seek to regulate solar panel installers

FILE - Solar panels on rooftops of a housing development in Folsom, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020. Georgia lawmakers are looking to regulate the installation of rooftop solar panels, saying some companies are ripping off consumers. The House Energy, Telecommunications and Utilities Committee voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, to advance House Bill 73, which would require companies that install panels at residences to be certified by the state Public Service Commission and make certain basic disclosures to consumers. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House members are looking to regulate the installation of rooftop solar panels, saying some companies are ripping off consumers.

The House Energy, Telecommunications and Utilities Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to advance House Bill 73.

It would require companies that install panels at residences to be certified by the state Public Service Commission and make certain disclosures to consumers.

The bill advances next to the full House for more debate.

The Georgia Solar Energy Association opposes the bill because it sees the five-member elected Public Service Commission as a foe of rooftop solar.

But Republican Rep. Joseph Gullett of Dallas says the commission is the right entity to regulate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

