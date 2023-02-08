Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Forecast

Dry & quiet for now with showers and storms arriving later this week.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we continue throughout the rest of this evening, high pressure will keep the weather fairly benign. Temperatures will stay warm in the 50s overnight. Clouds will also be in abundance as well and continue into Wednesday. Southeasterly winds will continue to cause an influx of warmth & moisture into the area for Wednesday, so temperatures will warm up quickly into the upper 70s and even low 80s. The day will remain fairly dry with little to no rainfall expected. That all changes heading into Thursday.

Thursday begins a more active pattern as a new low-pressure system brings in a frontal system. This includes a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Timing shows rainfall entering the forecast around late Thursday afternoon and continuing well into Friday night. The main concerns are flash flooding and severe weather(damaging winds and a tornado or two). After the front passes through Saturday morning, we see a slight cool down arrive for next weekend. A frost/light freeze is possible for early Sunday morning before things start warming up. Valentine’s Day could be close to the mid 70s with mostly dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police say when they recovered the sword they found blood near the edge.
No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany
The new Albany Dollar General is located at 104 Lockett Station Road.
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman are the owners of the new Ellianos Coffee franchise in Valdosta.
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta
Ricky Smiley's Valentine's Day event has been rescheduled.
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled
Photo provided by Sheron Kendrick
Dawson man continues philanthropy to police despite low national trust

Latest News

Tommie's First Alert Forecast 02/07/23 5:30 PM
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 02/07/23 5:30 PM
The Valdosta Fire Department has started its disaster preparedness and Hazmat training.
Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Valdosta Fire Dept. prepares for severe weather
Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather