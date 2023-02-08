First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we continue throughout the rest of this evening, high pressure will keep the weather fairly benign. Temperatures will stay warm in the 50s overnight. Clouds will also be in abundance as well and continue into Wednesday. Southeasterly winds will continue to cause an influx of warmth & moisture into the area for Wednesday, so temperatures will warm up quickly into the upper 70s and even low 80s. The day will remain fairly dry with little to no rainfall expected. That all changes heading into Thursday.

Thursday begins a more active pattern as a new low-pressure system brings in a frontal system. This includes a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Timing shows rainfall entering the forecast around late Thursday afternoon and continuing well into Friday night. The main concerns are flash flooding and severe weather(damaging winds and a tornado or two). After the front passes through Saturday morning, we see a slight cool down arrive for next weekend. A frost/light freeze is possible for early Sunday morning before things start warming up. Valentine’s Day could be close to the mid 70s with mostly dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.