Drugs: Costs and Consequences exhibit premieres in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new exhibit is open in Albany. It shows the damage drugs cause. The exhibit serves an educational purpose, telling the stories of those affected by addiction.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) purpose is to control the number of illegal substances that come into the United States.

In 2002, the first national traveling exhibit was called Target America and then was renamed Drugs: Costs and Consequences. The DEA has worked to serve over 22,000,000 people across seventeen cities.

“The 6/10 pills, what I meant was that our DEA lab tests fentanyl pills that contain fentanyl. Six out of those 10 pills contain potentially lethal doses, which is up significantly from the previous year,” DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Atlanta Division, Ralph Iorio said.

Leaders of the DEA have worked to create an exhibit here in Albany. It shares some of the local stories of those impacted by the drug epidemic.

“When you walk through and experience the exhibit, you will come to learn what I’ve learned. This exhibit puts to the forefront of dangerous impacts of drugs. It will help start conversations and most importantly it will lead to action,” said Jeff Rashapp, Deputy Assistant Administrator.

The exhibit will be open through September. Members of the DEA hope this will decrease the number of cases both locally and nationally.

