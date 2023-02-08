ATC opens radiology technology lab

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia college students will soon get to the benefit of working with state-of-the-art medical technology.

Albany Technical College (ATC) invested approximately $1.3 million into a new radiological lab. Educators said with this new resource, they’ll be able to fill a need in the medical field.

The lab will introduce new technology such as an all-in-one unit that features radiography and fluoroscopy. (WALB)

The lab has advanced interactive technology, which includes two imaging rooms with radiology units and flat-panel displays.

“What you have here is better than what you see in some of our hospitals,” said Tracy Wilkinson, director of imaging services at Phoebe Putney Memorial.

Emily Denham is one of the 25 students currently in the radiology cohort at ATC. She said the new technology makes learning easier for her.

Students said the lab helps with patient mobility while x-rays are being taken. (WALB)

“With this new equipment that we have, it helps you to culminate easier to show what you’re looking for and to be precise with your x-rays,” she said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, all physicians and surgeons, including radiologists are expected to grow by 3% from 2020 to 2030. But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the healthcare system hard, there is still a big need for radiologists in local hospitals.

“Completion rate is above 85%, so we’re just looking forward to producing more graduates and more qualified company employees for employers,” Dr. Emmett Griswold, ATC president said.

Flat-screen displays also are available for students to use. (WALB)

Lisa Stephens, ATC dean of the business and healthcare technology division, said the lab will help students get ahead in learning about future technology in the medical field.

“When we think about preparing for the workforce we can’t think about what they’re using today. We have to think about future state. Technologists that are graduating now will need the skillset to perform on equipment that’ll be coming into these particular healthcare institutions five or 10 years down the road,” she said.

Griswold added that the lab will also benefit the community.

“This particular investment helps us prepare students to become radiology technicians in the field and also it’ll give our business partners the employees that they need to continue to provide services,” he said.

