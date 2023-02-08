ARPD Creates All Girls Basketball League

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Recs and Parks Department saw a need for girl based athletics in the community.

ARPD kicked off the new league with basketball.

Today over 80 girls enrolled in Dougherty County Elementary Schools gathered at ASU West Campus for ARPD’s first ever school based all girls basketball league. ARPD’s Athletic Director Cayla Moore saw a need for more all girls sports in the community. Moore is an Albany native who played for Westover and went on to play at Florida State. She is excited to give the girls something she never experienced growing up.

“It means everything to me. Having the opportunity to give the girls an opportunity to play basketball at a young age and really learn the game means everything to me. I’m exited for these girls. I’m excited for Albany. I’m just excited what the program is going to do for them,” said Moore.

Today’s event was geared towards teaching the girls the fundamentals of basketball. From defensive slides, shooting form, dribbling and even a little bit of footwork.

For fifth grader Emily, being able to play with other girls her age makes her feel more comfortable.

“It means a lot to me because when you’re a girl on a basketball team with only boys it can make you feel uncomfortable because you’re the only girl there. And it means a lot to me that it’s all girls because you feel your own kind.”

The girls were even able to interact with older basketball players in the community. Players from Merry Acres Middle School and Dougherty High assisted the girls in various drills giving them someone in the community to not only learn from but look up to.

“Just seeing the smiles on all of there faces. Like them being happy and them being happy to learn like I’m boosting people’s confidence right now. One girl she was like I don’t think I can do this and I told her you can do whatever you want to do and she just smiled the whole time so it felt good,” said Charity Bellamy (Dougherty High SR. Basketball Player).

This is just the beginning for this program. Practices will begin later on this month and the first game will take place in March. Enrollment is still open. To sign up visit arpd.recdesk.com

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.