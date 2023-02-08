APD: Man wanted for attacking woman, attempting to hit her, another with car

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a man wanted in connection to attacking a woman and attempting to run her and another woman over with a car.

Naquavus Shanorris Taylor, Sr. is wanted on aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children charges.

He is described as 6′1 and weighs 167 pounds.

Police also said the incident happened in front of a 4-year-old child.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

