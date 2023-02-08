APD asking for help finding strangulation assault suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to an assault and strangulation incident.

Keion Xavier Swan, 18, is wanted in connection to an assault incident involving a former significant other.

He is described as 6′6 and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Swan’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.