APD asking for help finding strangulation assault suspect

Keion Xavier Swan, 18, is wanted in connection to an assault incident involving a former...
Keion Xavier Swan, 18, is wanted in connection to an assault incident involving a former significant other.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to an assault and strangulation incident.

Keion Xavier Swan, 18, is wanted in connection to an assault incident involving a former significant other.

He is described as 6′6 and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Swan’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

