Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said is wanted in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries where lottery tickets were taken.

Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants.

He is described as 5′11 and weighs 195 pounds.

WALB News 10 has reached out to the Albany Police Department to learn more about the burglary incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.