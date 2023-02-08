Albany man among finalists for next ‘Voice of the Braves’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is now among only 12 finalists seeking to be the next public address (PA) announcer for the Atlanta Braves.

Bobby Powell became one of the lucky 12 after beating out over 135 applicants who had to send in auditions videos or do live auditions, according to a Braves official.

Braves fans will be able to vote for their favorite PA announcer finalists when the top three are announced by the team sometime between Feb. 17-20 on the major league team’s social media.

