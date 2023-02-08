Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for about 4.9 million units of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners for containing Pseudomonas species bacteria – environmental organisms found in soil and water.

The bacteria could cause a serious infection in people with weakened immune systems if inhaled.

According to a news release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

Complete list of the UPC and lot codes included in the recall

The lot code can be found on the back of the bottle of Fabuloso above the label either directly above or towards the top of the bottle.

Anyone with the cleaners included in the recall should stop using them and throw them in the trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.

For a full refund or replacement, take a picture of the product’s UPC and lot code and complete a recall form.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court hearing was for Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes, who were both charged in connection to the...
Hearing continued for Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes Ben Hill Co. charges in Grinstead case
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force worked with local officials to investigate a...
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road,...
Dougherty Co. police search for suspect in smash and grab burglary
Albany police say when they recovered the sword they found blood near the edge.
No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany
The new Albany Dollar General is located at 104 Lockett Station Road.
New Dollar General store opens in Albany

Latest News

If you live in a state that gave out special rebates in 2022, wait to file.
You may want to wait before filing your taxes
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an...
Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say
Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care
President Joe Biden talks with Vice President Kamala Harris after the State of the Union...
Biden makes Wisconsin his 1st stop after State of the Union