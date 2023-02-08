Ask the Expert
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby, Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a teenager is under arrest after stabbing their adoptive parents.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Angelymar Morrison was killed on Monday after her recently adopted 15-year-old stabbed her and her husband with a knife.

Authorities said the teen had been living with the couple since December 2021, and the couple had finalized adoption papers the week before the stabbing.

Responding deputies that evening said they found the teen hiding in a neighborhood, about a mile away from the incident, and believed he used a car to escape before ditching it.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, and her husband was in critical condition after running away to get help, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The husband was reportedly treated for multiple stab wounds but expected to survive.

Authorities said the 15-year-old suspect was enrolled in the Kershaw County School District and disciplined by the district multiple times for non-violent, rebellious behavior.

However, investigators said there were no incidents reported involving the suspect or the victims prior to Monday’s stabbing.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen will be petitioned in family court for murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities did not immediately identify the juvenile involved but said the teen was booked into the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

