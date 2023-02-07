Ask the Expert
Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week, the state of Georgia is looking to prepare ahead in the event of severe weather. The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is also doing its part to be prepared.

Severe weather can happen anywhere at any time and people should be ready if disaster strikes.

The VFD has started its disaster preparedness and hazmat training. VFD Captain Mercer says this training is essential.

“Yesterday, running through Friday, we’ll be doing different things to raise awareness for how to stay safe during all types of severe weather,” Mercer said.

VFD Captain Robert Mercer says this training is essential.
VFD Captain Robert Mercer says this training is essential.

The hazmat training in biological and chemical training is also helping prepare firefighters for when a storm hits. VFD Lieutenant Melissa Roe says the training helps them understand how to respond if an industrial building becomes compromised.

“Severe weather that was to come through, and it were to compromise any of the industrial businesses that they have that have chemicals. It would help us to understand what chemicals we have and what reacts to water,” Roe said.

Mercer says it’s important to have alerts for when severe weather happens.

“Make sure that you have a know a weather radio so if a severe weather alert happens, you’re notified immediately when that notification goes out in your home. Or, if you have one at work, you can be notified there,” He said.

The Valdosta Fire Department says they will continue to prepare to help in the event of severe weather.

