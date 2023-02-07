Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Toddler accidentally starts apartment fire, investigators say

Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes...
Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday evening.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A toddler playing with a lighter on a living room couch started an apartment fire in Michigan, police said.

Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday around 5:45 p.m.

Witnesses saw flames and smoke coming out of a window. When officers arrived on scene, the entire living room was engulfed in flames.

Officers quickly entered the apartment and extinguished the fire. The attached apartments on both sides were saved and did not sustain any damage.

The original apartment sustained major damage and all the contents inside were destroyed. Water and smoke damage was also contained to the one apartment.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries, but no residents were injured.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police say when they recovered the sword they found blood near the edge.
No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany
The new Albany Dollar General is located at 104 Lockett Station Road.
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman are the owners of the new Ellianos Coffee franchise in Valdosta.
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta
A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Ryan Duke, top left, and Bo Dukes, bottom right, who were...
Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
Ricky Smiley's Valentine's Day event has been rescheduled.
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled

Latest News

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from...
4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane
This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows...
73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize
A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Ryan Duke, top left, and Bo Dukes, bottom right, who were...
Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case