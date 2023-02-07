Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore

The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the...
The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the shark died.(@capeimagesbyamie / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures.

Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the icy sands of the fittingly named Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the shark died.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in that area dropped as low as -8 degrees in the early hours Saturday, with wind chill reaching -32 degrees.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Albany police say when they recovered the sword they found blood near the edge.
No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany
The new Albany Dollar General is located at 104 Lockett Station Road.
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman are the owners of the new Ellianos Coffee franchise in Valdosta.
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta
Ricky Smiley's Valentine's Day event has been rescheduled.
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled
Photo provided by Sheron Kendrick
Dawson man continues philanthropy to police despite low national trust

Latest News

A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Ryan Duke, top left, and Bo Dukes, bottom right, who were...
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Russian shells spark hospital fire before expected assault
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of...
Milwaukee police chief: 'Our hearts are heavy.'