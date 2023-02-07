Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise in Thomas County

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia law enforcement is warning about scams targeting single seniors. It’s a cruel scam that preys upon some of the most vulnerable people.

Some seniors who are looking for love have been targeted and lost over $170,000 in just under two weeks. Now, law enforcement officers are asking the public to be socially aware when communicating online.

“Unfortunately, we have people now that take advantage of people that don’t have anybody, and what they’re doing is trying to get some money that doesn’t belong to them,” Krista Parramore, a personal banker in Thomasville, said.

Within the past two weeks and as recently as Monday, more seniors have been targeted and have been sending money through their personal bank, like Thomasville National Bank. That makes it harder for bankers to help you retrieve lost money.

Two recent victims both withdrew several thousand dollars from Thomasville National Bank. They were single elderly women who began connecting with someone online. Both formed distant relationships, and both ended up sending money to someone who doesn’t exist.

Captain Steven Jones of Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says if you are online dating and are approached, there are some red flags to look out for.

“They seem to be targeting women. They seem to be targeting people who have either recently divorced or lost a spouse. The most common ones seem to be they’re in the military, they’re stationed overseas, they can’t talk on the cell phone, they can’t facetime but they can sure use social media and email,” Jones said.

Parramore says scammers are getting savvier with their ways of getting your money.

“They have this new scam where they want you to get money and give them gift cards. Now, why would you want to give them gift cards? But that’s just they way they can do it without catching them they don’t really have a paper trail and gift cards don’t have a paper trail on them. 9 times out 10 we cannot, unfortunately. It’s just like giving them cash money, it’s gone. But we try, if they call and they say this person has contacted them, we try to let them know not to give them this information. So we try to stop them on the back end,” Paramore said.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says they are still doing all that they can to help prevent these attacks on seniors.

“It’s quite trying on family members to try and convince their parents and others that this is for your own good. We’re not trying to control you, we’re just trying keep people from trying to take advantage of you. Our investigators are working closely with some of these banks to number one help track down where the money is going, and number two help the families put some safeguards in place to keep vulnerable people from being taken advantage of,” Jones said.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office urges any seniors online to be aware and never send any personal information over the internet

