Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The two men — one of which was convicted on Wilcox County charges and the other was acquitted of murder in Irwin County — charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen will be back in court Tuesday morning.

A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes, who were both charged in connection to the death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

The hearing is in Ben Hill County.

There are witnesses that are currently taking the stand.

Gary Rothwell, the former special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Perry office, is being questioned on the witness stand.

Rothwell was questioned if a tip that claimed Bo Dukes was involved in Tara Grinstead’s death was followed up on in 2008 by the GBI or another law enforcement agency. He testified that it was not.

Rothwell was also questioned on a Youtube hoax video where someone claimed to have killed Grinstead.

What led up to the hearing:

In May 2022, Ryan Duke was found not guilty of malice and felony murder, burglary and aggravated assault of standing trial in Irwin County for charges related to Grinstead’s death. He was found guilty of concealing the death of another.

In 2019, Bo Dukes was convicted of making false statements, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and concealing a death for charges in Wilcox County related to Grinstead’s death.

Bo Dukes is still facing charges in Ben Hill County for Grinstead’s death. In June 2022, Ryan Duke was indicted on new charges in Ben Hill county.

This is a developing story that will be updated as the hearing progresses.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police say when they recovered the sword they found blood near the edge.
No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany
The new Albany Dollar General is located at 104 Lockett Station Road.
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman are the owners of the new Ellianos Coffee franchise in Valdosta.
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta
Ricky Smiley's Valentine's Day event has been rescheduled.
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled
Photo provided by Sheron Kendrick
Dawson man continues philanthropy to police despite low national trust

Latest News

The Republic of India announced a major 70% cut to tariffs on U.S. pecan exports. This cut back...
Lowered tariffs on pecans could help Georgia growers
Americus is a town that has a lot going for it – charming downtown, historic homes, and now – a...
Georgia Southwestern State sees higher spring enrollment
Some seniors who are looking for love have been targeted and lost over $170,000 in just under...
Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise in Thomas County
Dougherty Co. Commission focuses on investing locally
Dougherty Co. Commission focuses on local improvements and investments