Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The two men — one of which was convicted on Wilcox County charges and the other was acquitted of murder in Irwin County — charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen will be back in court Tuesday morning.

A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes, who were both charged in connection to the death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

The hearing is in Ben Hill County.

There are witnesses that are currently taking the stand.

Gary Rothwell, the former special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Perry office, is being questioned on the witness stand.

Rothwell was questioned if a tip that claimed Bo Dukes was involved in Tara Grinstead’s death was followed up on in 2008 by the GBI or another law enforcement agency. He testified that it was not.

Rothwell was also questioned on a Youtube hoax video where someone claimed to have killed Grinstead.

What led up to the hearing:

In May 2022, Ryan Duke was found not guilty of malice and felony murder, burglary and aggravated assault of standing trial in Irwin County for charges related to Grinstead’s death. He was found guilty of concealing the death of another.

In 2019, Bo Dukes was convicted of making false statements, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and concealing a death for charges in Wilcox County related to Grinstead’s death.

Bo Dukes is still facing charges in Ben Hill County for Grinstead’s death. In June 2022, Ryan Duke was indicted on new charges in Ben Hill county.

This is a developing story that will be updated as the hearing progresses.

