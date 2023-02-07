Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Ossoff, Lummis launch bipartisan push to help more veterans access breast cancer screenings

According to the National Library of Medicine, female veterans are nearly three times more...
According to the National Library of Medicine, female veterans are nearly three times more likely to develop invasive breast cancer than the rest of the population.(KSLA)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALB) - Sen. Jon Ossoff and Sen. Cynthia Lummis worked with several senators to launch a bipartisan push to help more veterans access breast cancer screenings.

Ossoff and Lummis worked with Sen. Mazie Hirono, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

The senators called on the Department of Veterans Affairs to put more resources toward expanding access to mobile mammography units, improving advanced mammography equipment and enhancing outreach services to better publicize mammography services.

Ossoff heard from veterans across Georgia about their lack of access to breast cancer screenings, especially for female veterans in rural areas. According to the National Library of Medicine, female veterans are nearly three times more likely to develop invasive breast cancer than the rest of the population.

“Access to screening for breast cancer saves lives. No veteran should have to wait for months, drive for hours, or wade through red tape to get a mammogram when they need one,” the senators said in the letter to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs. “We must prioritize mammography services and ensure that every veteran has access to the comprehensive care they need across our country, including the regular mammograms that are a critical component of women’s medical care.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police say when they recovered the sword they found blood near the edge.
No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany
The new Albany Dollar General is located at 104 Lockett Station Road.
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman are the owners of the new Ellianos Coffee franchise in Valdosta.
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta
A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Ryan Duke, top left, and Bo Dukes, bottom right, who were...
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
Ricky Smiley's Valentine's Day event has been rescheduled.
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled

Latest News

A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Ryan Duke, top left, and Bo Dukes, bottom right, who were...
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
The state’s highest court denied Jazzy Huff’s appeal to overturn his conviction for the...
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in 2019 fatal downtown Albany shooting
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force worked with local officials to investigate a...
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
The exhibit will be open from Feb. 9-March 28.
Albany Area Arts Council to open new exhibit by local artist