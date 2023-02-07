Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in 2019 fatal downtown Albany shooting

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in downtown Albany.

The state’s highest court denied Jazzy Huff’s appeal to overturn his conviction for the shooting death of Zenas Davis, who was one of his employees.

In his appeal, Huff argued there was “insufficient evidence” that supported his convictions, the trial court “erred in admitting irrelevant, improper, and prejudicial character evidence” that Huff held a firearm “gangster style” before firing and that he held the gun as an armed robber would, among other arguments.

Huff was convicted in March 2020.

In December 2021, Huff filed a motion for a new trial but it was denied.

