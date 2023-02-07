Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in 2019 fatal downtown Albany shooting

The state’s highest court denied Jazzy Huff’s appeal to overturn his conviction for the...
The state’s highest court denied Jazzy Huff’s appeal to overturn his conviction for the shooting death of Zenas Davis, who was one of his employees.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in downtown Albany.

The state’s highest court denied Jazzy Huff’s appeal to overturn his conviction for the shooting death of Zenas Davis, who was one of his employees.

In his appeal, Huff argued there was “insufficient evidence” that supported his convictions, the trial court “erred in admitting irrelevant, improper, and prejudicial character evidence” that Huff held a firearm “gangster style” before firing and that he held the gun as an armed robber would, among other arguments.

Huff was convicted in March 2020.

In December 2021, Huff filed a motion for a new trial but it was denied.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police say when they recovered the sword they found blood near the edge.
No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany
The new Albany Dollar General is located at 104 Lockett Station Road.
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman are the owners of the new Ellianos Coffee franchise in Valdosta.
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta
A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Ryan Duke, top left, and Bo Dukes, bottom right, who were...
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
Ricky Smiley's Valentine's Day event has been rescheduled.
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled

Latest News

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force worked with local officials to investigate a...
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Ryan Duke, top left, and Bo Dukes, bottom right, who were...
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
The exhibit will be open from Feb. 9-March 28.
Albany Area Arts Council to open new exhibit by local artist
Albany Technical College (ATC) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated...
Albany Tech to open newly renovated radiologic technology lab