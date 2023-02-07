First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We will stay dry tonight with a few clouds rolling in late. Temperatures will be cold in the upper 30s and low 40s, so a morning jacket will be needed. Sunshine will be back for another day, but this time with a few more clouds in the region. A growing low-pressure system that is taking shape to our west will increase moisture levels to aid in the growth of cloud cover. However, these will be fair weather cumulus clouds mainly, so no need to worry about rainfall. Temperatures will be in the 70s on Tuesday, so you can take off the jackets.

There will be another day like this on Wednesday and Thursday, but a few differences start to appear Thursday evening. This is due to the developing low-pressure system driving in showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front for the late week. Current guidance is hinting at the potential for some strong storms in the region, but more details will be available closer to time. After the front passes, the temperature falls from the 70s into the 50s and 60s. Lows will be back in the 30s and 40s with ample sunshine once again.

