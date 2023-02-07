Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A driver in Kentucky is accused of drinking beer during a routine traffic stop, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.

Officers said they could smell alcohol when they pulled him over and could see an open can of beer in the console along with other open cans in the car.

When the officer returned to his patrol car to run Craig’s license, he said he could see him take a drink out of the beer can.

According to authorities, Craig failed field sobriety tests and at one point told the officer he forgot how to count. He also admitted to drinking and vaping a THC pen.

Officials said Craig had a blood alcohol concentration of .121.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police say when they recovered the sword they found blood near the edge.
No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany
The new Albany Dollar General is located at 104 Lockett Station Road.
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman are the owners of the new Ellianos Coffee franchise in Valdosta.
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta
A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Ryan Duke, top left, and Bo Dukes, bottom right, who were...
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
Ricky Smiley's Valentine's Day event has been rescheduled.
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled

Latest News

A car the suspect allegedly carjacked is shown Monday in Winter Haven, Florida.
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
Man scales Phoenix skyscraper
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion