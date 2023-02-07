Dougherty Co. schools look to further technology education

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) has partnered with Ed Farm to help their students improve in areas of technology. Ultimately, making them more marketable when they get to the workforce.

Waymond Jackson is the CEO at Ed Farm.

“We tend to partner with school districts and communities to help upskill (students),” Jackson said. “Really where it starts at in the school system into STEM-related careers, teaching digital skills. Just helping educators and students become more fluent with digital skills and technology.”

The organization specifically focuses on bringing this knowledge to underserved areas and in areas where students may not have as much access to the latest technology.

Back in January, Ed Farm had its first graduating class cohort. Which included 16 Dougherty County teachers. The teachers went through a one-year immersive learning program where they all got their Apple certifications.

This year, there are 20 teachers in the cohort.

Michelle Sizemore is the DCSS secondary science content coordinator.

“The feedback from the teachers has been really good,” Sizemore said. “They are loving the activities that are provided, that everyone can learn like the series of books that Apple puts out. They are using the apps in their classroom to try to engage students. They’ve all got an interest in coding and how to design their own apps and that kind of thing.”

DCSS schools are already starting to see a positive change.

“We’re already getting data and information now to show that the group last year, there was a 90% growth in confidence teaching students to code,” Jackson said. “80% growth in confidence with those students learning creative skills. Our goal and our hope are that this will spread from the school into the community.”

