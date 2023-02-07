Dougherty Co. police search for suspect in smash and grab burglary
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect in a gas station burglary.
The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road, DCPD officials said.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600, or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.