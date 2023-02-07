Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty Co. police search for suspect in smash and grab burglary

The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road,...
The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road, DCPD officials said.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect in a gas station burglary.

The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road, DCPD officials said.

Photo of a masked suspect in a smash-and-grab burglary at Homerun Foods in Albany.
Photo of a masked suspect in a smash-and-grab burglary at Homerun Foods in Albany.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600, or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police say when they recovered the sword they found blood near the edge.
No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany
The new Albany Dollar General is located at 104 Lockett Station Road.
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Ryan Duke, top left, and Bo Dukes, bottom right, who were...
Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman are the owners of the new Ellianos Coffee franchise in Valdosta.
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta
Ricky Smiley's Valentine's Day event has been rescheduled.
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled

Latest News

The Ray Charles Plaza in downtown Albany.
Former Albany state rep. concerned with condition of Ray Charles Plaza
School leaders recognized the need for students to learn how to control their emotions. This...
Albany’s Sherwood Acres Elementary unveils new S.P.A.C.E. room
WALB
Former Albany state rep. concerned with condition of Ray Charles Plaza
A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Ryan Duke, top left, and Bo Dukes, bottom right, who were...
Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case