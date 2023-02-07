Dougherty Co. police search for suspect in smash and grab burglary

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect in a gas station burglary.

The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road, DCPD officials said.

Photo of a masked suspect in a smash-and-grab burglary at Homerun Foods in Albany. (Source: Dougherty County Police Department)

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600, or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

