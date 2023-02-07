Ask the Expert
Blakely Police asking for public assistance in police assault case

Blakely Police and GBI are currently investigating an assault of a police officer during a...
Blakely Police and GBI are currently investigating an assault of a police officer during a response to a fight on Main Street.(Blakely Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely Police and GBI as currently investigating an assault of a police officer during a response to a fight on Main Street.

According to a release from BPD, on Sunday February 5, at approximately 7:20 p.m., BPD Officers were dispatched to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of North Main St.

A short time later, a secondary responding officer observed a fight in progress in the 100 block of North Main St.  

The officer stopped to break up and investigate the fight which involved numerous individuals fighting in the street.  

In the process, the officer was struck by a car leaving the scene believed to be driven by one of the individuals fighting.  

The officer was treated by EMS and transported to Lifebrite Emergency Room where they were later released, thankfully without serious injury.  

BPD continues to investigate the fight but has referred the assault against the officer to the GBI for follow up investigation.  

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Blakely Police Department or the GBI Region 15 Investigative Office.

