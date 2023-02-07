Albany Tech to open newly renovated radiologic technology lab

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated radiologic technology lab on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in HCT 137 Nathanial Cross Building on the main campus.

The new lab will feature two new imaging rooms — one containing the GE Tempo Radiography unit and the other featuring the new GE Precision 180 — and an all-in-one unit featuring radiography and fluoroscopy. There will also be four new Dell computers with EvoView PACS software and two new interactive flat-panel displays to aid in the instruction and display of digital radiographic imaging.

“This renovated facility at Albany Technical College is an investment in our student’s future and the health of our community,” Dr. Emmett Griswold, Albany Tech president, said.

The college has invested a total of $1,350,042 in the lab including $583,523 on renovating the lab, $715,256 on GE equipment and $51,263 on computer and software items.

“We are very excited to showcase our new lab to our community,” LeAnn Watson, radiologic technology chair and instructor, said. “This new facility will allow our students to experience the most current technology available in a teaching environment and gain the skills they need to be successful in the medical imaging field.”

